Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri, Arkansas attorneys general file lawsuit against rules to outlaw pistol braces

(WTOK)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, and 23 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against a recently implemented rule attempting to outlaw pistol braces.

The lawsuit asserts the rule made by the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency burdens law-abiding gun owners with additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods, and registration.

“As attorney general, I will defend the Constitution, which includes holding the Biden Administration accountable for blatantly violating the Second Amendment,” said Attorney General Bailey“I have long held that the Constitution was meant to be a floor, not a ceiling, and the Second Amendment is the amendment that makes all of the others possible. My office will do everything in its power to safeguard Missourians’ Second Amendment rights against encroachment by unelected federal bureaucrats.”

The lawsuit maintains many pistol brace owners, including older persons, people with limited mobility, and those with a smaller stature, will be penalized by the rule, as “many lawful gun owners use stabilizers to prevent some recoil when using firearms " to help with accuracy.

The attorneys general asked the court for a preliminary and permanent injunction halting the unconstitutional rule.

Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin applauded the lawsuit.

“We appreciate how swiftly Attorney General Bailey took action on this issue by filing suit to halt the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional pistol brace rule,” said State Senator Rick Brattin. “This action by the Biden Administration is an infringement of Missourians’ right to keep and bear arms which are clearly protected under the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. "

Joining Attorney General Bailey in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8

Latest News

US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog...
Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.
The five officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty.
5 ex-officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death plead not guilty
Live Feed of Nichols Court Appearance
Live Footage of Nichols Court Appearance