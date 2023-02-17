Energy Alert
New AI writing website concerns educators

With ChatGPT, you can type something like an essay prompt into the program and have it entirely...
By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new web-based artificial intelligence program is causing nationwide trouble for higher education institutions.

With ChatGPT, you can type something like an essay prompt into the program and have it entirely written within seconds, which has led to students turning in work that is not theirs.

Rachel Koons, a social science instructor for Black River Technical College, said they have been aware of the program for a few months.

“This really hit the radar for us in November, December,” she said.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Brad Baine explained they are trying to combat the problem.

“At a higher education institution, it’s important to continue to make sure that we have the appropriate academic rigor in our classes, whether that be the way we teach them or the assignments we give,” he said.

Williams Baptist University Associate Professor of English Dr. Trevor Babcock explained teachers must find unique ways around the new software.

“It’s going to be a temptation for students to take the easy way out and just have the computer write the essay for them,” he emphasized. “If we’re not designing courses around the existence of this new technology, we’re just sticking our heads in the sand.”

BRTC and WBU said discussions are happening between educators on how to combat the technology correctly.

