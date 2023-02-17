Energy Alert
Program to give Arkansas businesses tax incentives to hire former prisoners

According to content partner KARK, a bill brought before the House committee on Thursday, Feb. 16 would create a program to give tax incentives to businesses that hire former prisoners.(Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to give former prisoners a good-paying job.

According to content partner KARK, a bill brought before the House committee on Thursday, Feb. 16 would create a program to give tax incentives to businesses that hire former prisoners.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, said it would help address a worker shortage and give people a second chance.

While lawmakers did not vote on it Thursday, Lundstrum is hoping to make some more changes before it goes up for a vote.

You can read more about the reasoning behind the bill by visiting KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

