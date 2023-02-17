Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Semi crashes into another semi, then business near West Plains, Mo.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog...
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog grooming business.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi that hit a business near West Plains.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. south of West Plains on U.S. 63 at the Fluffy Puppy, a dog grooming business.

Investigators say the driver of the northbound semi crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a southbound semi and crashing through the business. Troopers say nobody was hurt in the crash. The business was closed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8

Latest News

US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation
The five officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty.
5 ex-officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death plead not guilty
Live Feed of Nichols Court Appearance
Live Footage of Nichols Court Appearance
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast