SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman down on her luck was able to get some help thanks to law enforcement.

Anna Treece said she was in Newport when she found herself with a flat tire on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

That’s when she said Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson jumped into action and changed the tire.

She also said another person helped her make sure the oil and windshield wiper blades for her car were changed.

“Thank you guys so much for going the extra mile to make sure we were taken care of,” she said in a social media post.

