Troy rallies past Arkansas State men’s basketball

Forward Omar El-Sheikh posted a double-double and scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half to help Arkansas State build a 10-point lead, but the Red Wolves couldn’t hang on as Troy rallied for a 67-62 victory in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball action Thursday night at First National Bank Arena.

One of three A-State (10-18, 2-13) players scoring in double figures, El-Sheikh also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds to collect his ninth double-double of the season. Forward Makise Davis finished with 15 points and guard Terrance Ford Jr. added 13 for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves finished the night with a .396 field goal percentage in comparison to the visiting Trojans’ .447 mark. Although A-State was able to score 21 points off 15 Troy (17-11, 9-6) turnovers, the Trojans held a 34-29 advantage on the boards and scored 12 second-chance points.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the first half, which featured five ties and four lead changes before Troy took a 30-27 advantage into the break. The Trojans extended their lead to four points on two occasions early in the second half, but A-State put together a 14-4 run to go up 44-34 with 13:31 remaining.

While Troy responded with a 7-0 run at that point, A-State was able to hang on to the lead for the next 10 minutes. With the Red Wolves holding a 60-57 advantage at the 2:41 mark, the Trojans hit a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to grab a 63-60 lead.

Ford made a pair of free throws with 55 seconds left on the clock to make the score 63-62, and then Arkansas State had the opportunity to regain the lead after forcing a turnover near midcourt. However, it couldn’t get an open look at a three to fall and was forced to foul.

Troy made both free throws and A-State had one last opportunity to force overtime, but another three was off the mark and the Trojans hit two more free throws to set the final score.

The Trojans were led by three players scoring in double figures, including Nelson Phillips with a game-high 22 points. Troy’s bench was responsible for 28 points, while A-State, which used just seven players, got 10 from its reserves.

Arkansas State returns to action with a 2:00 p.m. home game Saturday, Feb. 18, against Georgia State. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

