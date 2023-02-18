Arkansans travel for Asbury Revival movement

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Several Arkansans traveled to Kentucky for the viral revival at Asbury University.

According to our content partner KARK, it all began when several students stayed after chapel last Wednesday to continue praying and worship. That still has not stopped.

For over a week, people prayed, worshipped, and heard testimonies and messages from ordinary students and attendees.

This week, Kathryn Maack, Jack Meckfessel, and David Legge traveled together from Arkansas to see it all for themselves.

“It’s shocking because it doesn’t make sense why people would be coming to what it is, other than it has to be God moving in some very unusual way,” Maack said.

For more on the revival, find this story on kark.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.