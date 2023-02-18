Multiple injuries at scene of overturned tanker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of an overturned tanker in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:41 p.m. on the 5500 block of Highway 1 near the Exxon gas station.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland confirmed there were a couple of injuries in the crash, and the area is still blocked as of 9:23 p.m.
You are urged to use caution if you travel in this area.
Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.