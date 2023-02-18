Multiple injuries at scene of overturned tanker

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of an overturned tanker in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:41 p.m. on the 5500 block of Highway 1 near the Exxon gas station.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland confirmed there were a couple of injuries in the crash, and the area is still blocked as of 9:23 p.m.

You are urged to use caution if you travel in this area.

