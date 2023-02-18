Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Multiple injuries at scene of overturned tanker

Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500...
Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Highway 1 near the Exxon gas station.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of an overturned tanker in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:41 p.m. on the 5500 block of Highway 1 near the Exxon gas station.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland confirmed there were a couple of injuries in the crash, and the area is still blocked as of 9:23 p.m.

You are urged to use caution if you travel in this area.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
Person killed in evening shooting identified
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash

Latest News

At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
Helicopter en route following highway crash
According to content partner KARK, she announced on Feb. 17 that legislation would be proposed...
Gov. Sanders announces new steps to increase illegal drug enforcement
A Paragould officer who was hurt during a shooting in which a person died is back on the force.
Officer hurt while responding to shooting back on the job
According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Jan. 16, officer Melvin Troy was...
Shots fired into building with kids inside