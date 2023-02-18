Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
Person killed in evening shooting identified
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, she announced on Feb. 17 that legislation would be proposed...
Gov. Sanders announces new steps to increase illegal drug enforcement
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, collapses and dies during football practice
A Paragould officer who was hurt during a shooting in which a person died is back on the force.
Officer hurt while responding to shooting back on the job