Final A-State Provost candidates to meet with the community

Three finalists have been selected as the next Provost for Arkansas State University.
Three finalists have been selected as the next Provost for Arkansas State University.(Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Three finalists have been selected as the next Provost for Arkansas State University.

According to Arkansas State University, Dr. Mark Clarke, Dr. Joao Sedycias and Dr. Calvin White will all give a presentation between 9:00 am and 10:30 am in the Reng Student Union Auditorium on campus.

The finalists will visit A-State to meet with the search committee, other on-campus groups, and the community.

Here’s what we know about each candidate:

Dr. Mark Clarke

Clarke is currently the associate provost for faculty development and faculty affairs at the University of Houston (UH). He completed undergraduate studies in biological sciences at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), followed by a graduate study at Christie Hospital and Holt Radium Institute in Manchester. He finished his M.I. in pharmacology and his Ph.D. in cell biology and microchemistry, also from MMU. He has held other administration positions at UH, including associate vice chancellor for technology transfer.

Dr. João Sedycias

Sedycias is currently dean of the William J. Maxwell College of Arts and Sciences at New Jersey City University (NJCU). He completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Spanish at the State University of New York at Buffalo, then added a master’s degree in English from SUNY-Buffalo before finishing his Ph.D. in comparative literature, also at SUNY-Buffalo. He was also a department chair at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Essex County College in Newark, N.J., and Federal University of Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil. He began his teaching career at California State University at Sacramento.

Dr. Calvin White

White is currently an associate dean in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history at the University of Central Arkansas before finishing his Ph.D. in history at the University of Mississippi. He directly oversees several academic areas, numerous interdisciplinary programs and six centers, including the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History and the Blair Center for Southern Politics and Society. He previously served as chair of the department of history and the director of the African and African American Studies Program.

