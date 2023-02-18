Energy Alert
Gov. Sanders announces new steps to increase illegal drug enforcement

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced an initiative to further punish drug dealers in the state.

According to content partner KARK, she announced on Feb. 17 that legislation would be proposed to increase penalties for drugs and drug-related crime, with an emphasis on opioid-centered drug crime.

The state would charge drug dealers with murder if they deliver drugs that cause an overdose, potentially being sentenced from 25 to 60 years in jail.

You can read more about the initiative on KARK’s website.

