Helicopter en route following highway crash
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies are currently at the scene of a crash in Greene County.
At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 358 and the Highway 412 bypass.
He explained a medical helicopter is en route, and you are urged to avoid this area as crews respond.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
