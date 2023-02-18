Helicopter en route following highway crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies are currently at the scene of a crash in Greene County.

At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 358 and the Highway 412 bypass.

He explained a medical helicopter is en route, and you are urged to avoid this area as crews respond.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

