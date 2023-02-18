Legendary Three Rivers coach Gene Bess is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

Gene Bess statue unveiled at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The architect of Three Rivers basketball is on the radar for the highest honor on the hardwood.

Gene Bess is one of twelve finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He’s the winningest coach in all of college basketball, recording 1,300 victories as Raiders head coach from 1971-2020. 3R reached 17 NJCAA Tournaments, winning national championships in 1979 and 1992. Bess coached future NBA players Latrell Sprewell and Marvin McCrary.

He’s in the Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame (1983), Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (1988), NJCAA Fall of Fame (1989) and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2006). 3R unveiled a statue of Bess earlier this month.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class will be revealed on April 1st.

