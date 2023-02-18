Man dies in single-vehicle crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old West Memphis man died after police said he hit oncoming traffic.

Arkansas State Police said Aaron Pulliuam died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in a crash that happened on the 700 block of South Avalon Street.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Pulliuam was traveling south in a 2017 Suzuki when he crossed all lanes of traffic entered the northbound outside lane, and struck the curb.

State troopers said Pulliuam’s vehicle overturned and slid on its left side to a stop back into traffic.

