Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

Arkansas State Police said Aaron Pulliuam died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in a crash that happened...
Arkansas State Police said Aaron Pulliuam died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in a crash that happened on the 700 block of South Avalon Street.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old West Memphis man died after police said he hit oncoming traffic.

Arkansas State Police said Aaron Pulliuam died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in a crash that happened on the 700 block of South Avalon Street.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Pulliuam was traveling south in a 2017 Suzuki when he crossed all lanes of traffic entered the northbound outside lane, and struck the curb.

State troopers said Pulliuam’s vehicle overturned and slid on its left side to a stop back into traffic.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
Person killed in evening shooting identified
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash

Latest News

Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500...
Highway back open after tanker overturns, multiple injuries reported
At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
Helicopter en route following highway crash
According to content partner KARK, she announced on Feb. 17 that legislation would be proposed...
Gov. Sanders announces new steps to increase illegal drug enforcement
A Paragould officer who was hurt during a shooting in which a person died is back on the force.
Officer hurt while responding to shooting back on the job