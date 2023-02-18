Neighbors on edge after fatal evening shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents at an apartment complex in Jonesboro are fearful for their lives after a shooting happened right in front of them.

Shots rang out around a little before 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, many in the Gladiola Apartments off Harrisburg Road were shocked to see the amount of police that arrived at the scene.

“It was crazy though the whole block was filled up with police they had them lined up over here so nobody could leave out of here it was crazy,” one woman said.

The woman, who wanted to stay anonymous, said she lives in Detroit, Michigan. She was excited to visit her sister, yet she was shocked to see the same things she sees at home

“I mean coming down here thinking we are in a good neighborhood,” she said. “But you know nowhere is safe don’t matter where you’re at or what time it’s going to happen.”

Sharon Clark and Lucius Harris said when they saw all the police, they were confused.

After the dust settled, confusion turned into fear for Harris when he realized he knew the man who lost his life.

“Yeah, I knew of one of the guys and it’s just unfortunate that something like that happened to him,” he said.

Harris said it is scary to see these things happening where he lives, but it is almost worse how normal it has become.

“It’s just getting scary for the generation coming up and it’s coming to the point where it seems like it is normal and that not a good thing,” he said.

Jonesboro police originally reported there to be four victims in the shooting, but officers never located the fourth victim reported to them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.