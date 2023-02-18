Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person dead, two injured in overnight crash

(Associated Press)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is dead following a late-night crash in Paragould.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report Gary Drum ,45, of Jonesboro died in a two-car crash Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 358 and Highway 412 bypass right before 11:30 pm.

Gary Drum and Beverly Drum ,45, were stopped at a stop sign on Highway 358 in a 2020 Dodge Ram. Jeffery Berry, 58, of Pocahontas was traveling south on the 412 bypass in a 2013 Kenworth.

The report explains that the Drums attempted to cross the bypass when Berry hit their vehicle on the passenger side. Gary Drum was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Dodge Ram overturned and rolled one time before stopping according to the ASP report.

Beverly Drum and Berry were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
Federal funding to increase a week after Arkansas tornadoes
One relief crew sets up a hotline for victims of tornado victims.
Relief crew lends helping hand to Wynne

Latest News

Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
Fatal Car Crash
Victims identified in fatal crash
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
Red Wolves win
Arkansas State baseball scores 11 in 8th inning, beats Troy 17-7