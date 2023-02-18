One person dead, two injured in overnight crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is dead following a late-night crash in Paragould.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report Gary Drum ,45, of Jonesboro died in a two-car crash Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 358 and Highway 412 bypass right before 11:30 pm.

Gary Drum and Beverly Drum ,45, were stopped at a stop sign on Highway 358 in a 2020 Dodge Ram. Jeffery Berry, 58, of Pocahontas was traveling south on the 412 bypass in a 2013 Kenworth.

The report explains that the Drums attempted to cross the bypass when Berry hit their vehicle on the passenger side. Gary Drum was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle.

The Dodge Ram overturned and rolled one time before stopping according to the ASP report.

Beverly Drum and Berry were taken to a hospital.

