Semi-truck overturns killing Paragould man

JUDSONIA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died after his semi-truck overturned early Friday morning in White County.

According to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, Darek Tyler, 31, was driving a semi-truck south on U.S. Highway 67 around 4:30 a.m.

When the Paragould man reached mile marker 49 in Judsonia, he ran off the road and crossed the median into the northbound lane.

State police say he then overturned onto his left side.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.