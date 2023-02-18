Energy Alert
Shots fired into building with kids inside

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which they said a suspect shot into an occupied building with kids in it.

According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Jan. 16, officer Melvin Troy was dispatched to the 900-block of Belt Street at 7:27 p.m. for a shots fired call.

The victim told police the suspect shot into the apartment complex, which had kids inside at the time.

The report noted there was damage done to the door and some of the walls.

If you know who may be behind the shooting, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

