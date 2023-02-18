Victim stabbed as suspect climbed out of boat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding the suspect behind an evening stabbing.

An initial incident report said the incident occurred on the 300-block of State Street sometime between 6:20 and 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Officer Kara Austin met with the victim, who said the suspect climbed out of a boat and stabbed them in the right hand, causing two lacerations on the thumb.

The report indicated the male suspect is between the age of 17 and 18, is 6′0″, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you can send a message or call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

