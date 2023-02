2023 Regional Basketball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The postseason continues Wednesday for 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A basketball teams.

Buffalo Island Central, Sloan-Hendrix, Mountain View, Rose Bud, and Calico Rock are hosting regional tournaments.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams, scores & more. You can see more postseason brackets here.

4A East Regional (Clinton)

BOYS

Wednesday 5:30pm: Highland vs. LR Christian

Wednesday 8:30pm: Blytheville vs. Lonoke

Thursday 5:30pm: Brookland vs. Clinton

Thursday 8:30pm: Forrest City vs. Robinson

Friday 5:30pm: Highland/LR Christian winner vs. Brookland/Clinton winner

Friday 8:30pm: Blytheville/Lonoke winner vs. Forrest City/Robinson winner

Saturday 1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Westside vs. Clinton

Wednesday 7:00pm: Southside vs. Pulaski Academy

Thursday 4:00pm: Brookland vs. Bauxite

Thursday 7:00pm: Highland vs. Heber Springs

Friday 4:00pm: Westside/Clinton winner vs. Brookland/Bauxite winner

Friday 7:00pm: Southside/PA winner vs. Highland/Heber Springs winner

Saturday 12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 6:00pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Regional (Mountain View)

BOYS

Wednesday 5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Mountain View

Wednesday 8:30pm: Manila vs. Tuckerman

Thursday 5:30pm: Osceola vs. Melbourne

Thursday 8:30pm: Newport vs. Corning

Friday 5:30pm: Rivercrest/Mountain View winner vs. Osceola/Melbourne winner

Friday 8:30pm: Manila/Tuckerman winner vs. Newport/Corning winner

Saturday 1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Melbourne

Wednesday 7:00pm: Manila vs. Tuckerman

Thursday 4:00pm: Corning vs. Mountain View

Thursday 7:00pm: Osceola vs. Salem

Friday 4:00pm: Rivercrest/Melbourne winner vs. Corning/Mountain View winner

Friday 7:00pm: Manila/Tuckerman winner vs. Osceola/Salem winner

Saturday 12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 6:00pm: Championship Game

3A 3 Regional (Rose Bud)

BOYS

Wednesday 5:30pm: Riverview vs. Lamar

Thursday 5:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Baptist Prep

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Mayflower

Wednesday 7:00pm: Pangburn vs. Lamar

2A North Regional (Buffalo Island Central)

BOYS

Wednesday 5:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Palestine-Wheatley

Wednesday 8:30pm: Earle vs. Marianna Lee

Thursday 5:30pm: Bay vs. Carlisle

Thursday 8:30pm: Rector vs. Barton

Friday 5:30pm: EPC/PW winner vs. Bay/Carlisle winner

Friday 8:30pm: Earle/Lee winner vs. Rector/Barton winner

Saturday 1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle

Wednesday 7:00pm: Bay vs. Des Arc

Thursday 4:00pm: Rector vs. Barton

Thursday 7:00pm: Marmaduke vs. McCrory

Friday 4:00pm: Riverside/Carlisle winner vs. Rector/Barton winner

Friday 7:00pm: Bay/Des Arc winner vs. Marmaduke/McCrory winner

Saturday 12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 6:00pm: Championship Game

2A Central Regional (Sloan-Hendrix)

BOYS

Wednesday 8:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Conway St. Joseph

Thursday 8:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. England

2A West Regional (Hector)

GIRLS

Wednesday 7:00pm: Cotter vs. Hector

1A 2 Regional (Calico Rock)

BOYS

Wednesday 5:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Calico Rock

Wednesday 8:30pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Shirley

Thursday 5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Concord

Thursday 8:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. West Side Greers Ferry

Friday 5:30pm: Marked Tree/Calico Rock winner vs. Hillcrest/Concord winner

Friday 8:30pm: CRA/Shirley winner vs. Mammoth Spring/WSGF winner

Saturday 1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Concord

Wednesday 7:00pm: Armorel vs. Norfork

Thursday 4:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Rural Special

Thursday 7:00pm: Marked Tree vs. Viola

Friday 4:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Concord winner vs. Hillcrest/Rural Special winner

Friday 7:00pm: Armorel/Norfork winner vs. Marked Tree/Viola winner

Saturday 12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

Saturday 6:00pm: Championship Game

1A 3 Regional (Nemo Vista)

BOYS

Wednesday 8:30pm: Augusta vs. Wonderview

GIRLS

Wednesday 4:00pm: Augusta vs. Guy-Perkins

Wednesday 7:00pm: Bradford vs. Wonderview

Thursday 4:00pm: Midland vs. Nemo Vista

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.