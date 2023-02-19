Energy Alert
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a regular service at a Christian college in Kentucky has gone on for several days, nonstop. The Asbury Revival has brought people from around the country to Asbury University, including from the Ozarks.

When Sunny Rost and her daughter Josie went to Kentucky for the Asbury Revival, they wanted to make sure they didn’t miss out on what they call a historic moment.

“I’ve had this fear of missing out on what God’s doing this whole last year. I don’t want to miss out,” said Sunny. “And I just really got intrigued with it. I was like, hey, it’s eight hours, we can go, you know, we can do this. And I just wanted to I wanted to be where Jesus was going on. And I wanted it for our community.”

While there, they had no idea the impact they would have on their community back here in the Ozarks.

“It’s almost so hard to put into words what really happened that night,” said youth pastor Jake Schmidly, “You know, to me, it just seemed like a normal typical Wednesday night. And you know, Josie and Sonny, they had gone down to Asbury, and they sent me a text like, Hey, we’re praying for revival to happen tonight.”

They prayed for a revival, and a revival is what they got. What started as a normal youth group service in Marshfield went on for four extra hours because the youth group had a revival of its own.

“You know, I thought I was gonna go in there and preach just like I normally do,” said Schmidly. “But the fourth song came, and the altars were still full, and I just felt God speak to me, like, Hey, you’re not preaching tonight.”

The resounding response, Schmidly says, is in large part due to Sunny and Josie.

“I believe that their prayers and their intercession there are what led to what happened on Wednesday night,” said Schmidly.

But 14-year-old Josie says the credit belongs to someone else.

“The Bible says you ask you to receive, and we were asking God for revival and to move. And that’s what he did.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

