Career fair helps youth jump start career options

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Preparing for the future. Students in Mississippi county had the chance to get a jump start on their careers on Thursday.

The Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission sponsored the 2nd annual career fair at Blytheville High School, but high school students were not in attendance. Only 8th graders across the county were invited to the event. Students were there from Blytheville, Amorel, Wilson, and other towns in the county.

One of the organizers said it is important for students to get ready for the future.

“They are getting ready to transform to the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades so in order for them to think about their future to know what they are going to do ahead. Transferring to the 9th grade is a very hard transition,” said Carlony Lewis, Blytheville School District board member.

Local business owners, nonprofits, and major companies were all present at the career fair.

