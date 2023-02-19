Low-cost vaccination comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals partnered up to bring a low-cost vaccination Saturday.

The clinic was open to cats and dogs. For $10 pet owners could get a variety of shots to their four-legged friends.

“Not only important to the community but it’s important to the pets and stuff. We vaccinate the pets against rabies, against parvo, against distemper. It just makes it a safer community for us by doing this,” Larry Rogers, director of Jonesboro Animal Control said.

The clinic also comes in handy for owners of multiple pets, as shots can be expensive on one pet alone.

“If we have multiple animals, the cost can add up if we’re going to be getting rabies shots and everything that goes along with them,” Lorie Cartwright, a volunteer said.

Rogers said the shots are good for a year. He said the clinic is hosted once a month.

