Multiple crews responding to house fire

Kathleen Street fire
Kathleen Street fire(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a house fire.

According to emergency services the call came in Sunday afternoon for a fire at a home on Kathleen Street.

When our reporter arrived at the scene, she spoke with fire officials onsite. They explained the fire was started at a shed that someone lived in.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out and they checked for anyone inside the shed. Fire officials confirmed no one was inside the shed at the time of the fire.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

