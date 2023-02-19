Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Supporting the team and the town

Busy sports day in Jonesboro
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several sporting events across the city brought people and money to Jonesboro.

On Saturday Feb. 18, four different Arkansas State University teams were in action.

The women’s bowling team participated in the Mid-Winter Invitational, men and women’s basketball teams were in action and the baseball team played its second game of the season.

Each event brought many visitors to each game.

The Mid-Winter Invitational had several teams from out of state, and many parents came to support their girls.

Hijinx hosted the invitational and general manager Kelly Steven said it’s not just good for their business.

“The city of Jonesboro gets to benefit from tax dollars coming in from hotel reservations,” he said.

Steven said all those teams also bring business to restaurants.

“These ladies got to go eat after every competition,” he said.

Ray Sanes’ daughter plays for Arkansas State, but he doesn’t live in Jonesboro. He said he travels to all her competitions from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and he knows that parents like him are good for a city’s economy.

“It’s so important for the economy, it helps wherever we go,” said Sanes. “Because we travel around the nation supporting our team and it’s just good for the team morally but also financially to the city as well.”

After coming to Jonesboro at least once a year for the last four years, Sanes has gotten familiar with Jonesboro, and noticed how much more the city has grown.

“Driving around today, I saw things that it’s growing Arkansas State, Jonesboro has a lot of things that are going up, new hotels so actually, it is growing as a city,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
UPDATE: One person dead in Friday night crash
According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
Person killed in evening shooting identified
Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500...
Highway back open after tanker overturns, multiple injuries reported
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Latest News

US Department of Labor
Batesville plant named in federal child labor investigation
Missouri, Arkansas attorneys general file lawsuit against rules to outlaw pistol braces
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
According to content partner KARK, a bill brought before the House committee on Thursday, Feb....
Program to give Arkansas businesses tax incentives to hire former prisoners