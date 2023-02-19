Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tense moments: Good Samaritan helps rescue lost dog on freeway

It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among speeding cars. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Jasmine Viel
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A dramatic dog rescue unfolded on a busy freeway in Southern California on Friday.

And a nurse was among the good Samaritans who stopped to save the puppy.

Amber Streid said the dog jumped right into her car.

“A couple in a truck started clapping, and some guy in a white van started clapping. Everybody was just happy that someone was able to get the dog,” Streid said.

Maybe the dog sensed she was a dog lover, as Streid already has several rescue animals of her own.

The nurse said she also noticed right away the lost pup had suffered injuries to its paws.

“She went right to my feet, and got blood all over,” Streid said.

Streid and her father said they called their mobile veterinarian, Joan Winter, to stop by and check out the dog.

“She’s lucky to be alive, but doesn’t look worse for the wear,” Winter said. “I do think she has an owner, as she looks pretty well fed. She’s somebody’s pet.”

Winter said she scanned the dog for a microchip, but didn’t find one.

According to Streid, she is hoping the dog can be reunited with its owner, but she is happy to help care for the animal.

Winter said dog owners are legally responsible for any damage done to a car if a dog gets loose and gets hit.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
UPDATE: One person dead in Friday night crash
According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
Person killed in evening shooting identified
Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500...
Highway back open after tanker overturns, multiple injuries reported
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’
It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among...
Good Samaritan rescues lost dog on freeway
Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle...
Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say
FILE - Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library on Feb....
Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting