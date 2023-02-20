A-State bowling rolls first Baker perfect game in program history, wraps up Mid-Winter Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Opening Baker best-of-seven bracket play with a perfect 300, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team rolled the first Baker 300 in program history and completed the Mid-Winter Invitational presented by Kalmer Solutions with a fourth-place finish.

Karli VanDuinen, Sarah Sanes, Emma Stull, Faith Welch and Brooklyn Buchanan were the five bowlers for A-State to complete the first 300 Baker game in program history. After the opening game 300, A-State (52-26) took a 3-0 lead with wins in game two (211-197) and three (266-207), but Sam Houston rallied in game four (256-222) to force a game five. A-State edged the Bearkats 221-203 to advance to face Louisiana Tech.

The Red Wolves grabbed a 2-0 advantage against Louisiana Tech with 204-188 and 212-180 margins, but the Techsters evened the match with 245-211 and 243-138 tallies. A-State responded with a 222-207 margin in game five, but Louisiana Tech won game six 204-186 to setup the decisive game seven. Louisiana Tech came away with a tightly-contested 215-203 margin. The Red Wolves led 2-0 and 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, but Louisiana Tech rallied for the 4-3 victory.

Meeting Nebraska in the third-place match, A-State fell behind with a 208-200 setback in game one and Nebraska was near-perfect in game two with a 277-195 margin in game two. Nebraska made it 3-0 with a 214-159 tally in game three and closed out the match with a 257-188 total in game four. McKendree defeated Louisiana Tech 4-1 in the title match.

The Red Wolves return to the lanes March 3-5 at the Big Red Invite hosted by Nebraska.

