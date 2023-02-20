Energy Alert
A-State track & field competes in SBC Indoor Championships starting Monday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the regular season in the books, the Arkansas State track and field team looks to continue its championship tradition at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, beginning Monday in Birmingham, Ala.

Held at the Birmingham Crossplex, the event continues into Tuesday, with A-State defending three straight team titles for both the men and women. Action begins at 10 a.m. Monday with the pentathlon, while the first event on the track – the mile prelims – set for 3:05 p.m. ESPN+ will broadcast both days of competition.

A-State is the active winningest program in the conference, owning 10 men’s indoor titles and seven women’s crowns.

The Scarlet and Black returns a combined 16 athletes who earned podium finishes a season ago, when the men racked up 162.5 points to win while the women’s squad collected 127 points en route to the program’s third title sweep in a row.

A-State’s men squad boasts eight league-best marks entering the championships: 60 meters (Myles Thomas, 6.67), 800 meters (Hannes Fahl, 1:50.12), mile (Fahl, 4:08.04), 3000 meters (Jacob Pyeatt, 8:08.19), distance medley relay (Fahl/Jermie Walker/Lasse Funck/Dawson Mayberry, 9:53.48), long jump (Colby Eddowes, 7.53m/24-8.5), weight throw (Aimar Palma Simo, 19.88m/65-2.75) and heptathlon (Eddowes, 5,805 points).

On the women’s side, the Red Wolves own six of the conference’s top marks going into Monday: 800 meters (Cheyenne Melvin, 2:09.48), mile (Rahel Broemmel, 4:42.69), 3000 meters (Pauline Meyer, 9:13.96), distance medley relay (Broemmel/Namibia Clavier/Melvin/Meyer, 11:13.68), high jump (Camryn Newton-Smith, 1.81m/5-11.25) and pentathlon (Newton-Smith, 4,356 points).

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

