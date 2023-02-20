Energy Alert
Absentee voting starts Tuesday in Missouri; many will decide marijuana taxes

With recreational marijuana going up for a vote in March, people are concerned with the potency of marijuana.
By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Absentee voting starts on Tuesday in Missouri.

Adding a sales tax to recreational marijuana will appear on some ballots. Voters say they have mixed opinions on if it should be taxed more.

“I don’t want marijuana, but if they’re going to do it, I hope they tax it, which will have some sort of control,” said Doreen Beckman, who is for adding an extra tax.

“I do not feel it’s fair to penalize anyone who uses marijuana,” said Nancy Miller, who is against the tax.

There’s a sales tax and an extra three percent state tax on recreational marijuana purchases. Many cities or counties will ask for another three percent on top of that. Some ballots state where the money is going, such as law enforcement or parks. Others don’t state that.

“It’s a redundant tax. Allocate your money better and budget better. That’s what we have to do in our homes. We have to limit what we spend and how we go about it. Do it more efficiently. You know, be smarter,” said Miller.

Beckman says she had a family member struggle with substance abuse. She is hoping if the tax passes, it may stop people from buying.

“It might stop people that aren’t really addicted, but just doing it for fun or for pleasure. They might stop and think whether they want to spend that money,” said Beckman.

Miller does not want it taxed more than it is.

”It’s off the subject a bit. But it’s like penalizing people who smoke because you don’t think it’s right. It’s not your choice. It’s the person buying this choice.”

You will see this on your ballot if you live in Lebanon, Osage Beach, Camdenton, or the counties of Dade, Phelps, Polk, or Christian. Many other cities or counties also have it on tap for April.

It will not be on the Springfield or Greene County ballots. Those governments didn’t get it on there in time for April.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

