Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas gas prices inch down

GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.
GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas inched down slightly in the last week.

GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.

That’s 3.2 cents less than a month ago and 13.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average of gasoline remained unchanged at $3.37 a gallon, while the national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents to $4.45 a gallon.

“For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, " said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said that currently, the common price for diesel is $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop.

“In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy,” De Haan concluded.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Kathleen Street fire
Crews responded to structure fire
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
For over a week, people prayed, worshipped, and heard testimonies and messages from ordinary...
Arkansans travel for Asbury Revival movement
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Jonesboro police investigate shooting that left one person hurt
Jonesboro police investigate shooting that left one person hurt
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect