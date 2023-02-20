Energy Alert
A day of glitz and glam for a group of contestants

Glitz, glam, and fun at a pageant
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Miss Heart of the South pageant was held in Trumann on Sunday.

The pageant is hosted by the Belle of the South Pageant LLC. Parents cheered on their daughters throughout the pageant.

Some of the contestants, like Peyton Ray, enjoyed the fun and interactive activities the pageant provided. It was about more than just winning but having fun and being true to yourself.

“There’s fun stuff like doing candy toss and handing out candy and more beautiful sashes every day,” she said.

Lisa Allison, who was supporting her granddaughter at the pageant, said the pageant makes an effort to make sure all the contestants are happy.

“Everyone here receives a crown, and they give away great crowns, sashes, prizes. Kids get candy and toys, and they really have fun,” she said.

Contestants may also see each other in a couple of months as Belle of the South will come back to Trumann in May with another pageant.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

