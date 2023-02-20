Feb. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to a mild start to the work week. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s. We will warm in to the mid-to-upper 60s today. I don’t expect to see a lot of sun today or this week.

Even warmer weather is expected as we go toward the middle of the week with 70s in the forecast. It will be a little windy at times, but rain should hold off until Wednesday.

While rain chances are quite high on Wednesday, the rainfall amounts should not be overwhelming and most of the rain falls between Noon and 6PM. The bigger issue on Wednesday may be the strong wind!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry

News Headlines

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Jonesboro.

President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Morgan Nick disappeared while playing near a little league game in June 1995. Her case is the subject of a new Hulu documentary series that focuses on the investigation.

Conversation on social media skyrocketed after Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sent her support to a bill that would create stricter penalties for those that deal with Fentanyl. The proposed bill includes a murder charge for drug dealers whose produce leads to an overdose, life in prison for those trafficking to children, and up to 60 years, plus a $1,000,000 fine for any fentanyl trafficker.

Chase Gage

