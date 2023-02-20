Free walk-in vaccine, microchip clinic planned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up to provide free vaccines and microchips.

The walk-in clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the humane society, 6111 E. Highland Dr.

According to Monday’s news release, attendees will be able to get annual vaccinations, including distemper/DHHP for dogs and HCP for cats, free of charge. Microchips will be available for $10 donation. Rabies shots will not be available.

No registration is required.

Cats should be in carriers and dogs on leashes.

