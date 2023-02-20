GR8 Job: Blytheville cops deliver donuts
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know how cops are supposed to love donuts.
But instead of eating them, a couple of Blytheville police officers spent their day recently handing them out.
According to a news release shared on social media, Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.
“In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind,” the Blytheville Police Department said.
GR8 Job, Sgts. Liles and Angel!
