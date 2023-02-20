GR8 Job: Blytheville cops deliver donuts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know how cops are supposed to love donuts.

But instead of eating them, a couple of Blytheville police officers spent their day recently handing them out.

Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse. (Blytheville Police Department)

According to a news release shared on social media, Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.

“In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind,” the Blytheville Police Department said.

GR8 Job, Sgts. Liles and Angel!

