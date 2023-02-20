Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GR8 Job: Blytheville cops deliver donuts

Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and...
Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.(Blytheville Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know how cops are supposed to love donuts.

But instead of eating them, a couple of Blytheville police officers spent their day recently handing them out.

Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and...
Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.(Blytheville Police Department)

According to a news release shared on social media, Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.

“In a world where you can be anything, choose to be kind,” the Blytheville Police Department said.

GR8 Job, Sgts. Liles and Angel!

Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and...
Sergeants Cade Liles and Robin Angel spent their morning delivering donuts to city offices and deputies at the Mississippi County Courthouse.(Blytheville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Kathleen Street fire
Crews responded to structure fire
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Asbury Revival inspires a religious revival in the Ozarks
For over a week, people prayed, worshipped, and heard testimonies and messages from ordinary...
Arkansans travel for Asbury Revival movement

Latest News

According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann
A new program aims to feed multiple communities in Jonesboro. The program’s name is Pay It...
A new program to feed communities in Jonesboro
The walk-in clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the humane society, 6111...
Free walk-in vaccine, microchip clinic planned
The Miss Heart of the South pageant was held in Trumann on Sunday.
A day of glitz and glam for a group of contestants