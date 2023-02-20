Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive just off East Matthews Avenue around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

The department said investigators are working to determine the identity of the body and an investigation is underway.

