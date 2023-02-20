Longtime assistant Casey Chester gets head coaching opportunity at Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas hasn’t had many head football coaches over the past several decades, and that’s a mark of success for the football program.

The past three head coaches: Legendary coach Dave Williams, Charles Baty and now, Casey Chester.

Chester was named the new Redskins head coach in early February, giving the longtime assistant his first head coaching opportunity. He was an assistant for 21 years under both Williams and Baty until the latter accepted an assistant position at Fort Smith Northside.

Casey, a Pocahontas alum, will have an opportunity to lead his alma mater.

“I’m from Pocahontas, so I wasn’t planning on leaving anywhere else to be a head coach,” Chester said. “We have a great group of guys coming back. We have a great Junior High program, great assistants. As you can see, we’ve got great community support here. So it’s just an exciting time for Pocahontas and for myself.”

He’ll inherit a Pocahontas program that went 10-2 in 2022, going an undefeated 7-0 in 4A-3 play. They were led by senior QB/LB Connor Baker, who recently signed to play collegiately at Ouachita Baptist.

