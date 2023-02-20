Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Longtime assistant Casey Chester gets head coaching opportunity at Pocahontas

New Pocahontas head football coach
New Pocahontas head football coach(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas hasn’t had many head football coaches over the past several decades, and that’s a mark of success for the football program.

The past three head coaches: Legendary coach Dave Williams, Charles Baty and now, Casey Chester.

Chester was named the new Redskins head coach in early February, giving the longtime assistant his first head coaching opportunity. He was an assistant for 21 years under both Williams and Baty until the latter accepted an assistant position at Fort Smith Northside.

Casey, a Pocahontas alum, will have an opportunity to lead his alma mater.

“I’m from Pocahontas, so I wasn’t planning on leaving anywhere else to be a head coach,” Chester said. “We have a great group of guys coming back. We have a great Junior High program, great assistants. As you can see, we’ve got great community support here. So it’s just an exciting time for Pocahontas and for myself.”

He’ll inherit a Pocahontas program that went 10-2 in 2022, going an undefeated 7-0 in 4A-3 play. They were led by senior QB/LB Connor Baker, who recently signed to play collegiately at Ouachita Baptist.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
UPDATE: One person dead in Friday night crash
Car crash
Semi-truck overturns killing Paragould man
For over a week, people prayed, worshipped, and heard testimonies and messages from ordinary...
Arkansans travel for Asbury Revival movement
A look at the Gladiola apartment complex where Jonesboro police responded to a shooting...
Neighbors on edge after fatal evening shooting

Latest News

New Pocahontas head football coach
FFN Extra: New Pocahontas HC Casey Chester on head coaching opportunity
Redskins football
Casey Chester named new Pocahontas head football coach
4A, 3A, 2A, & 1A teams compete in regional Basketball tournaments starting Wednesday.
2023 Regional Basketball Tournament Central
Chickasaws win 4A-3 title
4A-3 Tournament: Blytheville boys, Southside girls win 4A-3 Championship