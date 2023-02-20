Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New development to bring lifestyle, economic additions to city

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A real estate company hopes to bring some new additions to attract visitors to Trumann.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Haag-Brown Commercial announced the installment of Steel Creek Development in Trumann.

The group looks to bring all sorts of lifestyle-focused developments to an underserved area.

Co-owner Joshua Brown said they expect to give Trumann things they have never had before.

“The infrastructure that is already in place would provide a really great place to live and something that most people don’t have in Jonesboro today like a two- or three-mile walking trail,” Brown said.

In addition to the trail, Steele Creek Development will include retail space, restaurants, housing, an event space, and a hotel.

Resident Nedra Cook said she is thrilled about the opportunities the new space will bring, especially the much-needed housing options.

“It would be great because I can speak for myself as a senior citizen, we have nothing to do, and the children have nothing to do,” she said. “As far as housing, we desperately need a good housing system because a community can’t grow unless it has good housing.”

The project is expected to break ground soon and will take a couple of years to develop.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
Kathleen Street fire
Crews responded to structure fire
Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
The group announced the committee on Monday, Feb. 20 after a community-wide meeting on the 2024...
Chamber forms steering committee ahead of Great American Eclipse
Chief Jordan Cooksey explained they are looking for a full-time and part-time position.
Police department looking for applicants
Trumann community members collecting trash during the Dash for Trash
Trumann hosts city-wide cleanup with cash prize
Trumann host city wide cleanup with cash prize
Trumann host city wide cleanup with cash prize