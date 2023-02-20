New development to bring lifestyle, economic additions to city

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A real estate company hopes to bring some new additions to attract visitors to Trumann.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Haag-Brown Commercial announced the installment of Steel Creek Development in Trumann.

The group looks to bring all sorts of lifestyle-focused developments to an underserved area.

Co-owner Joshua Brown said they expect to give Trumann things they have never had before.

“The infrastructure that is already in place would provide a really great place to live and something that most people don’t have in Jonesboro today like a two- or three-mile walking trail,” Brown said.

In addition to the trail, Steele Creek Development will include retail space, restaurants, housing, an event space, and a hotel.

Resident Nedra Cook said she is thrilled about the opportunities the new space will bring, especially the much-needed housing options.

“It would be great because I can speak for myself as a senior citizen, we have nothing to do, and the children have nothing to do,” she said. “As far as housing, we desperately need a good housing system because a community can’t grow unless it has good housing.”

The project is expected to break ground soon and will take a couple of years to develop.

