A new program to feed communities in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new program aims to feed multiple communities in Jonesboro.

The program is titled “Pay It Forward” and it comes from business owners Karl and Paula Lowe. They are the owners of the Roots and the catering service, Martha and Vedas.

Paula Lowe said a friend of hers who also runs a restaurant told her about a program that he ran in his town to feed his community.

“It was very inspiring. So, we came back here to Jonesboro with motivation to do an impact in our community,” she said.

Karl and Paula came up with the “Pay It Forward” program. A program designed to feed people who need it the most.

“People that use SNAP, WIC, students that can’t afford meals on campus, homeless people. Whoever needs a meal that they’re on shelters, we can donate those meals to them,” she said.

Lowe said those meals will include food that bring a sort of comfort to those who eat it. She also wanted to keep them nutritious, as many microwavable meals aren’t healthy, she said.

“The foods that we are talking about is comfort foods, very southern, something that you will eat at home, made from scratch,” she said.

Rather than fundraising, she said she wanted to help the community with what she considered her biggest strengths, cooking.

Lowe said by adding $10 to a bill at Roots or Martha and Vedas, it can feed a meal to someone.

The first set of meals will be dropped off at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro, but Lowe said the plan is to go bigger.

“We would like to just change non-profits around downtown so people can come with all the confidence to get a meal,” she said.

