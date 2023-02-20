Energy Alert
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann

According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and distribution center for Roach Manufacturing which will serve as the anchor for the project.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Haag Brown Development announced Monday that Roach Manufacturing Corporation will create the first “lifestyle-focused, master-planned, mixed-use development in Trumann.”

According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, which will serve as the anchor for the project.

“Plans are in place for the development to host Class A office and retail space, restaurant outparcels, themed single-family housing, amenity-rich multi-family housing, and a potential event venue,” Haag Brown’s statement said. “A hotel-like development is being designed to encompass a small lake.”

The development will be located on Industrial Park Access Road, north of the Walmart Supercenter fronting Interstate 555.

“We purchased land where we intend to build a distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, but we had a vision for more than just a warehouse,” said Mike Roach, Sr., Roach Manufacturing Corp.’s president and CEO. “We really want to help make these amenities available to our community. We are excited to see this project come to life.”

Construction on the warehouse and distribution facility is expected to begin soon.

