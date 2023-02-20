Energy Alert
Shooting under investigation in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, they received a call at 11:56 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, about a shooting in the 400 block of Labuame Street.

Crews with Emerson Ambulance Service are at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

We will continue following this story for more information.

