Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.

According to a news release from Sheriff Ronnie Cole, a deputy was westbound on Highway 328 north of Corning around 9:40 a.m. Feb. 19 when he saw a red Ford Mustang traveling head-on toward him.

“The vehicle crossed back into his lane and then back into the deputy’s lane, almost hitting him,” Cole stated. “[The deputy] turned around on the vehicle and then initiated a traffic stop.”

As the deputy approached the car, Cole said the Mustang’s driver sped away.

“The deputy initiated the pursuit on County Road 139,” the sheriff said. “The speed of the vehicle was 100 miles per hour.”

The chase crossed U.S. Highway 67 then back onto southbound CR 139. A mile later, the sheriff said the driver lost control, crossed onto an embankment, rolling the vehicle.

A female passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Amanda Smith, was thrown from the vehicle.

Cole said 22-year-old Jacob Woods jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but the deputy caught him.

A helicopter flew Smith to St. Bernards in Jonesboro for treatment of her injuries.

“Upon a physical examination, the doctor found a large bag of a white powdery substance,” the sheriff’s said.

Wood was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis.

According to the news release, deputies recovered an AR-15, suspected narcotics, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the Mustang.

Cole said Smith will be charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Woods faces the same charges, as well as careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance, no seat belt, fleeing, and resisting arrest.

