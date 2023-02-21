Energy Alert
Chamber forms steering committee ahead of Great American Eclipse

The group announced the committee on Monday, Feb. 20 after a community-wide meeting on the 2024 eclipse.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is making sure it is prepared for the dark during the upcoming Great American Eclipse.

The group announced the committee on Monday, Feb. 20 after a community-wide meeting on the 2024 eclipse.

Chamber Executive Director Cally Shore said the committee is comprised of several officials including County Judge Ben Wicker, Sheriff Kevin Bell, and Pocahontas city employees.

She said there is a list of growing concerns if the community does not prepare now.

“Ways to be able to get people to a medical facility if something happens because of all the influx of the traffic. We will be talking to people that have ATV vehicles and also the Survival Flight. Everybody is going to have to be on board,” Shore said.

She explained every public safety department is going to be dealing with different situations.

“They’re going to have a lot of extras that are going to come in and they’ll have to be informed about what we’re doing here so we know what they’re doing there,” Shore said.

The Great American Eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024.

