Could the Mississippi River be impacted by train derailment in Ohio?

By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, have been worried about air and water quality for more than two weeks after a train carrying deadly chemicals derailed, releasing harmful chemicals into the air.

Dangerous chemicals spilled into the air and waterways ― like the Ohio River. Its basin runs into the Mighty Mississippi River.

The Environmental Protection Agency says water in Ohio is safe even though residents say they’ve found dead fish near waterways.

We’ve had several viewers reach out to Action News 5 to see if the Mississippi River and our drinking water could be impacted by the trail derailment in Ohio, so we took your concerns to an expert.

“The Mississippi is so massive in volume that the dilution will help a whole lot,” said Dr. Brian Waldron, Director of Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research at the University of Memphis.

Dr. Waldron says we won’t be impacted and our drinking water is safe.

“Our research on the chemistry of our groundwater near the Mississippi River does not match that of the Mississippi River,” said Dr. Waldron. “The Memphis Aquifer, where we got our water from, doesn’t match the Mississippi River, which means that we don’t see a connection between the two.”

Dr. Waldron also says Shelby County Emergency Management has plans in place if a disaster like what happened in Ohio happens here.

Officials in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky reopened their Ohio River water intakes Monday after none of the chemicals from the train derailment were detected downriver.

