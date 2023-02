GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Greene County is causing traffic to be at a standstill.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported at 1:59 p.m. there was a crash on Highway 412, north of Paragould.

All lanes are currently impacted, but no injuries have been reported.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

