Feb. 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up a couple of degrees cooler this morning, but it is still a mild start to your Tuesday. We will see more clouds across all of Region 8 today than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain is still in the forecast for Wednesday, but rainfall amounts should generally be under 0.50″.

Thursday looks partly cloudy and mild, but much colder air arrives on Friday.

More rain is in the forecast to for the weekend but temperatures should rebound back into the 50s Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The long-awaited education reform bill from Gov. Sarah Sanders was officially filed at the capitol. Some Arkansas teachers fear what is in the bill that could impact them.

As the new federal farm bill is being written in Washington, Sen. John Boozman is seeking feedback from Arkansas agricultural producers on ways the government can better help farmers.

Arkansas Senate Bill 81 would change the state’s criminal code to include library staff as being liable for “knowingly” giving out obscene materials to kids.

The family of a Jonesboro police recruit who died on his first day of training at a North Little Rock training facility has filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

