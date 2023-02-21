Former state senator back in classroom full-time after unsuccessful election

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas State Senator and Representative is back in the classroom after an unsuccessful election a few months ago.

Former Senator James Sturch is in his first year back in the classroom full-time since being first elected in 2014, teaching social studies at Southside High School.

Sturch held the title of one of the youngest legislators ever to serve.

During his time as a public servant, he would take a leave of absence from Southside during the legislative session and return once the session ended.

Struch said it’s still a busy time, even without his legislative duties.

“I have enjoyed being back as far as in school full time and teaching a full-time load and not having to go back and forth to Little Rock full-time,” he said. “Life has probably slowed down just a little, but still a very hectic pace for any teacher. That’s the way it is.”

Sturch said during his time in Little Rock, experiences from the classroom helped him make decisions.

“Different rules, different policy proposals, it helped to be in the system or at least being in education so I can see how my decisions affect the real life of someone else,” he said.

On Monday, a group of Arkansas lawmakers filed Senate Bill 294, which would put in place several measures focusing on education, including mental health training.

Sturch said he’s glad to see a priority on the students.

“As far as a reasonable approach to look at all sorts of different angles of education, not necessarily one piece or another. They’re putting a priority on a lot of different things,” he said.

Struch explained breaking down certain pieces of legislation as a former senator helps his students understand how their government works.

He added he hadn’t made a decision on running for office in the next election.

