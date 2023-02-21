Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

House bill to bring help to substance abusers

The bill would authorize those with violent offenses to work as peer support specialists with...
The bill would authorize those with violent offenses to work as peer support specialists with individuals who are receiving substance abuse treatment.(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new piece of legislation in the Arkansas House could bring help to those suffering from substance abuse.

House Bill 1460 was filed by Jonesboro Representative Dwight Tosh on Monday, Feb. 20.

The bill would authorize those with violent offenses to work as peer support specialists with individuals who are receiving substance abuse treatment.

Jumpstart Ministries of Walnut Ridge Administrative Director Chris Parris said this is already happening in some cases.

“I know we deal a lot with peer support specialists from all kinds of different backgrounds, and generally, they are people that have come from a substance abuse background themselves,” he said. “In the line of business we do, we found that most people that have violent offenses, there is a kind of substance abuse wrapped up in that.”

Parris said if the bill passes, it could be an opportunity for those with violent charges.

“I think it’s a potential job opportunity for people whose opportunities are limited based on their backgrounds, and it’s also an opportunity for people who come from a background to help people out of similar backgrounds get into a new life,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann
Tuesday Morning made its return to Jonesboro back in 2019 after being gone for a decade.
Jonesboro’s Tuesday Morning among hundreds to be closed

Latest News

Mrs. Candice Thorne's 2nd grade class
Students call February’s Teacher of the Month a ‘one of a kind’
Former Senator James Sturch is in his first year back in the classroom full-time since being...
Former state senator back in classroom full-time after unsuccessful election
Crews are at the scene of a train versus car crash in Jonesboro.
Injuries reported in train versus car crash
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage