Injuries reported in train versus car crash

Crews are at the scene of a train versus car crash in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a train versus car crash in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police dispatch said the crash happened before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rook Road and Richardson Drive.

They explained there were injuries in the crash but could not describe the extent of the injuries. A car was also overturned in the crash.

Police, fire, and EMS are at the scene, and you are asked to find an alternate route as they continue their investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

