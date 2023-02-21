Injuries reported in train versus car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a train versus car crash in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police dispatch said the crash happened before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rook Road and Richardson Drive.

They explained there were injuries in the crash but could not describe the extent of the injuries. A car was also overturned in the crash.

Police, fire, and EMS are at the scene, and you are asked to find an alternate route as they continue their investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

