Jonesboro’s Tuesday Morning among hundreds to be closed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who go to Tuesday Morning for their shopping needs, you might have to look into other options.

The company announced Thursday, Feb. 16 it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

While the retailer has secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open, it said it would close 263 stores in 2023.

Among the stores closing are two locations in Arkansas: 2008 South Caraway Road (Highland Square) in Jonesboro, and 204 South Rockwood Drive (Rockwood Plaza) in Cabot.

An employee with the Jonesboro location told Region 8 News that they found out about the closure on Valentine’s Day and that it would be closing in a month.

Tuesday Morning in Jonesboro is closing down. I spoke with an employee that said they found out on Valentines’s Day the store would close in a month. pic.twitter.com/g75EbPmHQ9 — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) February 20, 2023

Tuesday Morning made its return to Jonesboro back in 2019 after being gone for a decade.

You can check out a list of the other stores expected to close by clicking here.

