Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of storing mother’s body in house for several weeks after her death

Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.
Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man kept his mother’s body in a house for several weeks after she died.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Dean Kilburn wrapped his mother’s body in a carpet in a living room for nearly three weeks after her death.

Sheriff Joe Carter said Kilburn told investigators that he kept his mother’s body in the home so he could continue to visit her.

Authorities said their investigation began on Feb. 14, when a friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office concerned they had not heard from her in a while.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy went to the woman’s known address and spoke to Kilburn at the home. He reportedly said his mother had left the area and did not want to be bothered.

However, something didn’t sit right with the deputy, according to Carter. So, the deputy questioned Kilburn during another visit where the 49-year-old admitted his mother was dead.

Authorities said Kilburn told the deputy that his mother died around Feb. 1 and her body was in the home’s living room and wrapped in a carpet with duct tape.

Kilburn was taken into custody and is currently charged with abusing a corpse, according to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. A pending autopsy could lead to more charges against him if his mother’s death is considered a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann
Tuesday Morning made its return to Jonesboro back in 2019 after being gone for a decade.
Jonesboro’s Tuesday Morning among hundreds to be closed

Latest News

Families have remain separated, even a year after the U.S.'s Afghanistan withdrawal.
Families in limbo after US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border on Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma,...
US to limit asylum for migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
Mrs. Candice Thorne's 2nd grade class
Students call February’s Teacher of the Month a ‘one of a kind’
The bill would authorize those with violent offenses to work as peer support specialists with...
House bill to bring help to substance abusers
Former Senator James Sturch is in his first year back in the classroom full-time since being...
Former state senator back in classroom full-time after unsuccessful election